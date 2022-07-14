Bill Expands Self-Serve Options At Bars & Restaurants

A local lawmaker’s bill to allow self-dispensing beer, wine or mixed spirits taps at bars and restaurants across the state has been signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.



Senate Bill 656 was sponsored by Republican Senator Jim Runestad of White Lake, who represents various local communities including South Lyon, Milford and Wixom. He says Michigan has one of the country’s largest craft beer industries and this reform will make a big difference in the technology available to business owners looking at new ways to better serve their customers.



The bill amends the Michigan Liquor Control Code to allow for tabletop and wall-mounted taps to be installed in various establishments. Patrons would be able to access the self-serve taps through pre-paid key cards that could be worn as a necklace or bracelet and track their consumption.



With the governor’s signature of the measure, Runestad says Michigan has now joined 45 other states that allow self-dispensing technology as an option for busy bars and restaurants — while also improving safety for consumers. He added that the technology can help local establishments improve their monitoring of the alcohol consumption of their customers and reduce the amount of touches of individual glasses.



The bill also codifies administrative rule language to allow mixed spirit drinks as well as beer and wine to be dispensed at a customer’s table. It is further said to contain safeguards to prevent licensees from allowing minors or overly intoxicated individuals from using the equipment.



Self-serve tap machines would be limited to serving a total of 96 ounces in a single prepaid order — no more than 16 ounces of beer, 12 ounces of wine, or 12 ounces of a mixed spirit per serving — and would not be permitted to dispense straight spirits.