Hamburg Township Trustee Jim Neilson Passes Away Monday

February 5, 2020

Funeral arrangements have been released for a well-known local official who passed away Monday.



Hamburg Township Trustee and former Clerk Jim Neilson passed away at the age of 74 after battling Lou Gehrig's Disease for almost a year. Despite being diagnosed with ALS, Neilson continued to serve on the township board – including in recent months. Neilson is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren. Family and friends will gather on Sunday from 2 to 8pm at the Borek Jennings Funeral Home Hamburg Chapel. Neilson’s Community Farewell will also be held there on Monday, February 10th at 2pm where township Supervisor Pat Hohl will serve as celebrant. Memorial contributions are suggested to the family for future designation.



A link to Neilson’s obituary is provided. (JM)