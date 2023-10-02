Resolution To Honor Longtime Genoa Township Board Member

October 2, 2023

A longtime member of the Genoa Township Board who recently resigned is being honored for his many years of invaluable service.



Trustee Jim Mortensen submitted his resignation, which was regretfully accepted at the last township board meeting. He has been battling some health issues.



Supervisor Bill Rogers told WHMI he received an email from Mortensen prior to the last meeting indicating he would be resigning and unfortunately, his health hasn’t improved since recent incidents – which makes it tough. Rogers said Mortensen has been with the township for a long time and unfortunately, he decided it was best for him and his family to resign.



The board put together a resolution and plaque to commend, honor, and appreciate Mortensen for his more than 27 years of astute public service to the citizens of Genoa Township. He was also a longtime member of the Planning Commission and was known for his attention to detail, including with the budget.



The resolution is expected to be adopted during tonight’s board meeting, which starts at 6:30pm at the township hall off Dorr Road. A copy is attached.