Sing-Along & Play-Along Concert With Jim Gill At 2|42 Community Center

July 15, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A "Sing-Along & Play-Along" concert with Jim Gill is set this Thursday at 2|42 Community Center.



The Brighton, Cromaine, Howell, and Fowlerville Libraries are teaming up to present Jim Gill in concert.



It is an active sing-a-long and clap-along event. Attendees are encouraged to “Clap, jump, spin, and dance along as Jim bangs out energetic rhythms on his banjo and shares songs and stories from his award-winning recordings and books for young children”.



The concert is set this Thursday, July 16th from 10:30am-11:30am at the 2|42 Community Center. No registration required, people can just drop in.



Jim Gill completed his studies in child development at the Erikson Institute of Chicago with an emphasis on the study of play. Each of his recordings, concerts, and books is created as an opportunity for playful interactions between a child and a caring adult. He has released ten award-winning CDs of music play for young children that are favorites in family rooms, classrooms and playrooms. He is also the author of two children’s books, A Soup Opera and May There Always Be Sunshine.



Call 810-229-6571 or visit brightonlibrary.info/events for more information.



The 2|42 Community Center is located at 7526 Grand River Avenue in Genoa Township.



An event flyer is attached.