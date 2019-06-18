Funeral Services Set For Longtime Huron Valley Schools Superintendent

A beloved superintendent of Huron Valley Schools will be laid to rest next week.



James Doyle, a longtime Highland Township resident, passed away on June 15th at the age of 86. Doyle served a stint in the U.S. Air Force in Texas and Arizona before moving back to Michigan with his wife and raising a family. He then started his career in education in Allen Parks Schools and taught various grade levels before moving into administrative roles there and in Lincoln Park Public Schools. Doyle finished his career working as superintendent of the Huron Valley School district, where he worked from 1983-1998. He was honored with the Michigan Superintendent of the Year Award in 1995. Doyle was said to be very active in the community following his retirement in 1998 and served on the Huron Valley Hospital Board for many years and walked every year in the annual Memorial Day Parade.



Visitation will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home in Milford on Monday, June 24th from 4 to 8pm. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 25th at 10am. Interment in Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly will follow at 2:30pm. Memorial contributions are being encouraged to the Alzheimer's Association - Greater Michigan Chapter. (JM)