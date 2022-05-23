Jif Peanut Butter Recalled For Possible Salmonella

May 23, 2022

Ken Rogulski / Jessica Mathews / News@whmi.com





Livingston County residents and others across the nation are being advised of a multi-state salmonella outbreak tied to Jif peanut butter products.



Jif’s parent company, the J.M. Smucker Company, is recalling select peanut butter products that were distributed nationwide in retail stores and other outlets due to potential salmonella contamination. 49 products are being recalled, including creamy, crunchy and to-go packs of Jif.



14 people were sickened in a dozen states. No cases have been tied to Michigan to date.



The Food and Drug Administration says the recalled products have the lot codes 1274425 – 2140425. Lot codes are included alongside the best-if-used-by date on the side of the jar. The FDA says if consumers have products matching the descriptions in their possession, they should dispose of them immediately.



The company has said it will reimburse customers who purchased recalled products.



More information is available in the provided link.