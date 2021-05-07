State Rep. Arrested Near Fowlerville Suspended From Reserve Force

May 7, 2021

By Jessica Mathews





A State Representative from Wayne County charged with drunk driving and resisting officers after a crash near Fowlerville has been suspended from his volunteer police officer position.



26-year-old Democratic State Representative Jewell Jones of Inkster is a reserve officer for the Inkster Police Department. He’s facing four felony counts including Resisting and Obstructing a Police Officer, and Operating a Motor Vehicle with a High Blood Alcohol Content following his April 6th arrest after Michigan State Police Troopers from the Brighton Post were dispatched to crash in a ditch on I-96 near Fowlerville.



Jones has since been suspended from Inkster’s auxiliary police, which is consistent with how any other auxiliary officer would be treated in such a situation according to Police Chief William T. Riley. Riley told MLive.com if an officer is arrested, they would be suspended immediately pending the outcome of any investigation. He noted that auxiliary or reserve police only have authority while on duty supporting sworn officers. Riley estimated Jones has been involved with the volunteer force for around 3 ½ years.



Jones held a seat on the Inkster City Council from 2015-2017 before being elected to the state house where he’s currently serving his third term.



Police reports state that Jones threatened responding troopers. He was described as combative and highly intoxicated and told officers struggling to get him into handcuffs, "If you hit me, it’s going to be very bad for you. I’ll call Gov. Whitmer right now,” adding that when he did he would need their "IDs, badge numbers, everything."



Troopers twice used a Taser on Jones and then pepper spray to get him under control and did not let Jones have his cell phone. Jones reportedly refused to submit to a breathalyzer test, requiring police to obtain a warrant for a blood draw which indicated a blood alcohol content of 0.19%, more than twice the 0.08% limit for driving.



Jones’ Attorney Ali Hammoud has since alleged that police used excessive force and maintains Jones’ vehicle never crashed into a ditch.



Jones remains free on bond pending a preliminary exam June 30th in 53rd District Court.