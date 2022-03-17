Lawmaker Sentenced To Jail Time Served, Probation

March 17, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A state lawmaker charged in a drunken driving case who violated bond on multiple occasions will avoid further jail time.



Last April 6th, Democratic State Representative Jewell Jones of Inkster was arrested after crashing his vehicle in a ditch on I-96 near Fowlerville and resisting officers who responded to the scene. Reports showed his blood alcohol content at the time was .19%. Jones’ problems were further amplified in September when, as he was being taken into Livingston County Jail for multiple bond violations, a handcuff key was discovered taped to the bottom of his foot.



Jones appeared before Livingston County Circuit Court Judge Michael Hatty today for sentencing and was ordered to serve two years of probation under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act (HYTA). He received 61 days in jail with credit for 61 days served and must also complete 100 hours of community service. Jones could have faced up to 2 years in jail for the April event, and one year for the September incident.



Jones earlier pleaded guilty to two counts of obstructing/resisting a police officer, one count of reckless driving, one count of operating while intoxicated, one count of weapons possession under the influence, and one count of attempted escape awaiting trial- a misdemeanor. In exchange, 2 additional counts of resisting a police officer, and one count each of operating with a high BAC, bringing a weapon into jail, and attempted escape awaiting trial-felony were dismissed.



The prosecution consented to HYTA status for the resisting/obstructing charges and the possession of a weapon under the influence charge because he was under 26 years of age at the time. The other charges from April were not eligible due to them involving drunk driving and traffic offenses, nor is the September charge due to his age at the time. Under HYTA, the charges would be removed from Jones’ record if he successfully completes probation and conditions stipulated by the court.