Lawmaker Pleads Guilty To Violating Bond In Drunken Driving Case

June 25, 2021

By Mike Kruzman & Jon King / news@whmi.com





A state lawmaker who was arrested near Fowlerville for drunken driving and other charges has entered a plea to violating his bond in that case.



Democratic State Representative Jewell Jones of Inkster pleaded guilty Thursday in 53rd District Court to violating his bond by skipping out on military training, which he had stated to officials would have prevented him from undergoing court-ordered drug and alcohol testing.



Jones was arrested after authorities say he drove his vehicle into a ditch on I-96 on April 6th and then resisted responding officers. As part of his bond conditions, Jones was ordered to undergo random drug and alcohol testing, and not to possess any weapons except for duties with the Michigan National Guard.



Earlier this week, Livingston County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Christina Richards filed a motion with the court in which she said she had been contacted June 10th by Jones’ attorney and was told the lawmaker was reporting for National Guard training at Camp Grayling from June 12th to 26th and asked that his client be exempted from drug and alcohol testing during that two-week window.



That request was granted, but after Jones tagged himself on Facebook at a gym in Wayne on June 16th and attended state House committee meetings on June 15th and 22nd, the motion was filed that he had violated the agreement.



In court on Thursday, Judge Daniel Bain ordered that Jones test immediately for drugs and alcohol and that he wear an alcohol monitor on his ankle. He must also submit to twice-monthly random drug testing.



Jones is expected to be back before Judge Bain on June 30th for an exam in his drunken driving case.