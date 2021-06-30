Inkster Lawmaker To Stand Trial On Local Drunk Driving Charges

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com



A state lawmaker who was arrested near Fowlerville for drunken driving and other charges is heading to trial.



26-year-old Democratic State Representative Jewell Jones of Inkster was bound over for trial on four felony counts following his April 6th arrest after Michigan State Police Troopers from the Brighton Post were dispatched to crash in a ditch on I-96 near Fowlerville.



A preliminary exam was held today before 53rd District Court Judge Daniel Bain, which featured testimony from two MSP troopers and a short video clip. The Detroit News reports that Bain said the video speaks for itself and that he counted five times where Gilmer asked Jones for his identification but was ether denied or ignored.



Jones’ supporters filled the courtroom and after hearing arguments, Judge Bain bound Jones over on all counts. Those include resisting and obstructing a police officer, reckless driving, possession of a weapon while under the influence of alcohol and operating a motor vehicle with a high blood alcohol content.



Police reports state that Jones was combative and threatened responding troopers and refused to submit to a breathalyzer test, requiring police to obtain a warrant for a blood draw which indicated a blood alcohol content of 0.19% - more than twice the 0.08% limit for driving.



The News reports that Jones’ Attorney Ali Hammoud said “The evidence is thin, but it’s not unusual to see someone bound over for trial”.



Meanwhile last week, Jones pleaded guilty Thursday to violating his bond by skipping out on military training. In that case, Judge Bain ordered that Jones test immediately for drugs and alcohol and that he wear an alcohol monitor on his ankle. He must also submit to twice monthly random drug testing.