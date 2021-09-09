Lawmaker Alleged To Have Violated Bond Again

September 9, 2021

By Jessica Mathews



A state lawmaker facing criminal charges in Livingston County could now be facing jail time after prosecutors allege he violated his bond for the third time.



Democratic State Representative Jewell Jones of Inkster has been in the headlines steadily since his April 6th arrest in Handy Township after he crashed his vehicle and then resisted responding officers. The 26-year-old was subsequently charged with drunken driving, resisting police, possession of a weapon while under the influence of alcohol, and reckless driving.



The Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office filed an emergency motion this week requesting that Jones’ bond be revoked for violating a third time. He is currently on an alcohol tether and the Office says he tested positive for alcohol three times on September 3rd. Prosecutors further allege Jones tried to tamper with his tether on the Labor Day holiday.



Jones has twice violated bond on his original charges, including most recently when he failed to make payments on his alcohol monitoring system. At a court hearing in July, Livingston County Circuit Court Judge Michael Hatty fined Jones $1,000 and warned him that if he violates bond again, he’ll be jailed.



Jones is set to appear in court before Judge Hatty for the most recent violation on September 15th.