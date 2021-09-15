Lawmaker Allegedly Sneaks Handcuff Key Into Jail, New Charges Filed

September 15, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A state lawmaker is facing new felony charges after apparently smuggling a handcuff key into the Livingston County Jail after his bond was revoked Tuesday.



26-year-old Jewell Jones, an Inkster Democrat, was in court Tuesday for violating bond a third time after getting caught consuming alcohol and then tampering with his alcohol monitoring tether over the Labor Day weekend. The socks that Jones wore to that bond violation hearing that covered his tether had alcoholic beverages on them.



Circuit Court Judge Michael Hatty ultimately revoked bond for Jones but also moved up his pre-trial hearing to this Friday. The handcuff key was discovered when Jones was being transported from court to the jail yesterday and had changed into jail-issued clothing.



The report from the latest incident was forwarded to the Livingston County Prosecutors Office for review, which resulted in two new felony charges being issued against Jones. Those include bringing a weapon into a jail and attempting to escape custody while awaiting trial. Photo: WDIV Detroit.