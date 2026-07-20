Jet's Pizza in Brighton Continues Community Giveback with Turbo Week Deal

July 20, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com





If you're planning an office luncheon, or just want to feed the family this week, Jet's Pizza in Brighton is hosting what it calls "Turbo Week," an online extension of the franchise's 25th anniversary this year.



"Through July 26, we're doing 50-percent off all pizzas, unlimited, so you can get as may pizzas as you want. We're also launching our new Cajun Ranch and our new Garlic Cream Cheese Dip," partner Christian Schashei told WHMI News.



"We had our anniversary special back in April, and that was a one-day only event. It was so popular, we had lines out the door and people waiting, and a lot people couldn't take advantage of that offer. So, we're doing another offer and making it a week long, so everyone can take advantage of it."



Schashei says the Brighton Jet's has been owned and operated by the same family over the past 25 years, donating pizzas throughout the community, and this is just one way of giving back to local customers.



"We do a lot of community events, a lot of donations," he said. "We just gave 1,000 free slices to the library. When Trinity Hospital opened first week, we provided lunch multiple days. We also sent a free slice coupon to every employee at Trinity. We gave away about 300 cinnamon sticks at the Brighton Chamber's golf outing recently."



This week's 50-percent off pizza at the Jet's in Brighton is online only -- Promo Code: TURBO.



"If for some reason it doesn't work, we'd be more than happy to honor it over the phone as well," Schashei added.



Photos courtesy of Jet's Pizza in Brighton.