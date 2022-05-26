Suspects Charged In Double Shooting

May 26, 2022

Tom Tolen / News@whmi.com





The two suspects in a double shooting that left two young men from Highland Township dead had their first court appearance Wednesday in 52-2 District Court in Clarkston.



Jesse Wright (left) and Steven Morrow, both 18, are charged with two counts of felony murder, two counts of armed robbery, and four counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. They are being held without bond in the Oakland County Jail in connection with the deaths of 20-year-old Cameron Duckworth and 16-year-old Drake Mancuso.



The fatal shootings occurred last Saturday at the Cedarbrook Estates mobile home community off M-59 in White Lake Township. Police responded to the scene just before 9am after receiving a report of an unresponsive person, and located the bodies near a pond. A motive for the shootings has not been disclosed at this time and police are continuing their investigation.



The mother of Cameron Duckworth reportedly has said her next-door neighbor told her that a surveillance camera recorded Morrow looking in the windows of her house several times the day before the shooting.



Wright and Morrow will appear again in court on June 7th for a probable cause hearing. They face up to life in prison without parole if convicted.