Jury Trial Date Set In Kowalski Double Homicide Case

February 23, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A trial date has been set for a man formerly convicted in a Livingston County double homicide.



75-year-old Jerome Kowalski had originally been jailed without bond since his arrest for the murder of his brother and sister-in-law in Oceola Township in 2008.



Shiawassee County Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart is presiding over the re-trial. He earlier granted a request from Kowalski’s attorneys, Mark Gatesman and Heather Nalley, that he be released while a new trial date is scheduled as he is elderly and in ill physical health. Records show Kowalski posted a $50,000 cash bond on January 24th and was placed on an alcohol and GPS tether.



Kowalski was originally convicted in 2013 and sentenced to life in prison. However, that conviction was vacated in 2019 after the revelation that the now ex-judge who presided over the case, Theresa Brennan, was involved in an inappropriate relationship with the lead prosecution witness, former State Police Detective Sean Furlong.



Kowalski’s re-trial was originally scheduled to begin in January but was adjourned due to the rising number of COVID cases locally. Records now show that a jury trial has been scheduled for May 16th.



Gatesman previously told WHMI that Kowalski and the defense team look forward to their day in court.



Due to conflicts of interest with the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office, the case is being prosecuted by the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.



While out on bond, Kowalski is being permitted to stay at his son’s home and attend necessary medical appointments.