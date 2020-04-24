Retired Green Oak Resident Appointed To County Board

April 24, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





The Livingston County Board of Commissioners has appointed a new member to a vacant seat.



81-year-old Jerome "Jay" Gross of Green Oak Township was appointed the District 8 seat at a virtual meeting Wednesday in a 5-2 vote. The district includes all but the northwest corner of Hamburg Township plus the western edge of Green Oak Township. The seat became vacant after the sudden passing of longtime Commissioner Dennis Dolan on March 31st. A press release states Gross is a Republican who retired from General Motors and EDS where he was employed for more than 30 years in a full range of financial and accounting activities. Gross said he believes his extensive experience in finance and budgeting is going to be an asset on the County Board of Commissioners – adding he will quickly get up to speed on the budget and assist with future financial issues, particularly during these fiscally challenged times. Gross says he’s lived in District 8 for over 20 years and is a graduate of Marquette University in Milwaukee, WI. Gross was officially sworn in at the Livingston County Administration building.



Board Chair Carol Griffith tells WHMI they feel Commissioner Gross will be an asset to the Board as he has a strong background in forecasting and budgeting having worked his entire career in accounting. She added Gross is active in the community and they are very pleased to welcome him to the Board.