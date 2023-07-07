Gym Coach Enters Plea To Reduced Charge Involving Teen

July 7, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The owner of a gymnastics business originally accused of accosting a minor has entered a plea in the case.



43-year-old Jermain Martinez was originally charged with a felony count of accosting a child for immoral purposes. Court records show that he pleaded guilty to an added charge of contributing to the delinquency of a child in exchange for the original charge being dropped.



The Green Oak Township Police Department received a report from a former gym employee and athlete of iTumble at 11019 Hi Tech Drive in Whitmore Lake. The now former employee, a then 17-year-old juvenile, stated that she had sexual contact with Martinez, the gym coach. Incidents reportedly began in January of 2020 and occurred at a trailer in Washtenaw County. Charges were filed in August of last year.



Martinez is scheduled to be sentenced in Livingston County Circuit Court August 24th.