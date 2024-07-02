Open Murder Charge Filed Against Man In Tattoo Shop Shooting

July 2, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An open murder charge has now been filed against a man charged in connection with a fatal shooting at a tattoo parlor in downtown Howell.



48-year-old Jeremy Michael Heath of Clarkston was initially charged with carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, felony firearms, and carrying a concealed weapon.



The shooting occurred at Metro Studios Ink last Friday night. 46-year-old Sean Thompson of Howell was shot and killed.



Howell Police say that based upon additional information discovered during the investigation into the shooting death of Thompson, the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office has authorized an additional count of open murder.



Heath has since been arraigned on that charge by the 53rd District Court Magistrate Jerry Sherwood and was given no bond.



Heath’s next court date will be before Judge Shauna Murphy on July 9th.



Heath has a criminal history that was referenced during his initial arraignment Monday. A link to an article from the Tri-County Times is provided.