Man Charged In Fatal Tattoo Shop Shooting Accused Of Making Threats

January 26, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com



The new year brings a new criminal case against a man jailed in connection with a fatal shooting at a tattoo shop in downtown Howell.



In the original case, 50-year-old Jeremy Michael Heath of Clarkston is charged with homicide - open murder, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, carrying a concealed weapon, and two counts of felony firearms.



The charges are tied to the shooting of 46-year-old Sean Thompson of Howell at Metro Studios Ink on June 28th, 2024.



Heath is now facing a new criminal case in which he’s charged with a misdemeanor count of telecommunications – malicious use.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office tells WHMI allegations were made against Heath stating that he was sending threats from his jail email account to his ex, who recently broke up with him. Those threats were investigated and charged by the Prosecutor’s Office.



Records show a listed offense date of January 4th. Heath has been arraigned on the new charge and has been ordered to have no contact with the victim, among other stipulations.



Meanwhile, it appears the murder case is on hold. Records show a stay of proceedings pending an interlocutory appeal. A status conference is scheduled next month.



The Michigan State Appellate Defender Office gives the following description:



“An interlocutory appeal is an appeal taken before a trial or plea to challenge the district court or circuit court’s ruling on an issue that will likely result in dismissal of the case or affect what evidence may be presented at trial.”



As for the incident, Howell Police officers responded to a complaint of threats at Metro Studios Ink where it was reported that Thompson was on scene causing a disturbance. Police said there was a known history of disputes between business staff and Thompson, and threats of violence were being made by Thompson. Heath fired one shot - striking Thompson and killing him.



Separately, Heath was reported to have been connected to a 2009 stabbing death in Holly Township involving a man who was acquitted of molesting children. No one has been charged to date and Michigan State Police have since labeled it a cold case.