Man Arraigned On Charges In Connection With Fatal Tattoo Shop Shooting

July 1, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A man was arraigned this afternoon in connection with a fatal shooting at a tattoo shop in downtown Howell Friday night.



48-year-old Jeremy Michael Heath of Clarkston was arraigned this afternoon in 53rd District Court before Magistrate Jerry Sherwood on charges of carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, felony firearms, and carrying a concealed weapon.



Magistrate Sherwood set a $200,000 cash/surety bond for Health and ordered he not possess any weapons, surrender any he does have to Howell Police, not drive, and not engage in any assaultive/ threatening/intimidating behavior.



Prosecutors had sought a million-dollar cash bond, citing prior criminal history and arguing Heath was a flight risk – stating there was “no controversy that a person was shot dead with what was believed to be an unregistered handgun”. The Office also stated it would be charging Heath with homicide - the only question was "to what degree”.



Attorney Bill McCririe is representing Heath and instructed his client to not say anything during the hearing. He referred to the million-dollar bond request as “outrageous” and stated it must be set on the charges filed.



Heath is charged in connection with the shooting of 46-year-old Sean Thompson of Howell at Metro Studios Ink.



Howell Police say specific details pertaining to the investigation will not be released because there is a continuing, active investigation and now an ongoing prosecution.



A probable cause conference is set July 9th before Judge Shauna Murphy.