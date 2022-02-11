Former Daycare Worker Pleads Guilty To Embezzlement

February 11, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A former daycare worker charged with embezzling thousands of dollars from the Hartland Consolidated Schools system has entered a plea.



36-year-old Jennifer Turner of Hartland Township and 41-year old Amy Rollins of Fenton were each charged with one count of embezzling by an agent or trustee an amount between $1,000 and $20,000.



The two were employees of the Hartland Community Education Child Care Center, which is a part of the HCS system. Incidents were said to have occurred between July of 2015 and July of 2019.



Court records show that Turner recently pleaded guilty as charged. As part of the deal, a one year jail sentence will be delayed to allow her time to pay $90,547 in restitution. If paid in full, the charge will be reduced to embezzlement of less than $200. If over half of that amount is paid but less than the balance, then the charge would be reduced to embezzlement of over $200 but less than $1,000. If less than half of the total is paid, no reduction will be granted and Turner will be sentenced per the original charge.



Rollins earlier entered into a similar plea deal. Her amount of restitution owed was $94,549.



Both Turner and Rollins are scheduled to be sentenced March 10th.