New 48th District State Representative Jennifer Conlin Sworn In

December 13, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A newly elected lawmaker who represents portions of Livingston County was sworn in during a special ceremony this past weekend.



State Representative Jennifer Conlin was elected to Michigan’s newly drawn 48th House District in the November General Election. Conlin is a native of Washtenaw County and had a decades-long career as a journalist.



The new district includes Ann Arbor, Dexter, Genoa, Hamburg, Northfield, Waterloo, Webster, Lyndon and Putnam Townships. Additionally, it includes the northernmost precincts of the City of Ann Arbor - north of Plymouth Road and the Huron River - and the Village of Pinckney.



Conlin was sworn in along with other first-year lawmakers during a ceremony held past Saturday at the 14A-1 District Court in Ann Arbor. The oath of office was administered by Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget McCormack. Susan Anzicek from Brighton Township led the singing of the National Anthem.



The Livingston County Democratic Party noted that Conlin is the first Democrat to represent part of Livingston County since 1991-1992.



Conlin stated the new District boundaries really required getting out and meeting everyone, and she thinks her journalism skills helped because she knows how to listen to both sides of an issue. Conlin said she already knew Washtenaw County pretty well so she spent most of her time in Livingston County and knocked on more than 8,000 doors. She said it was wonderful and she got to know a lot of people, further noting how beautiful the District is with all of its farms, rivers and lakes.



Conlin stressed she is all about conservation for the District and is very excited to represent everybody – noting a lot of Republicans voted for her and Independents came over. She said it’s important for her to bring people together and thinks that what worked at the doors was finding out what they had in common - not what they did not - and that’s her mantra in moving forward.



A link to a video of the ceremony is provided.