Jenna Kator Closes Flagship Store in Howell

October 8, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Local hand bag designer Jenna Kator is closing her storefront in downtown Howell.



Kator posted the following message on social media Tuesday:



"We’ve loved calling Howell Downtown home to our flagship store, design studio and brand operations.



"Our Howell location has closed due to a building issue and we have decided to relocate our workspace to our warehouse to optimize how we operate and support the next phase of our growth.



"We’re just moving behind the scenes — you can still shop the Jenna Kator Collection online and through our amazing independent JKC retailers across Michigan.



"Stay tuned for more (& EXCITING) details!"



JKC retailers can be found at the link below.



Photo courtesy of Jenna Kator Collection's FB.