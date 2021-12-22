AG Nessel Announces Charges Against Former Undersheriff

December 22, 2021

Two charges have been set against a former Livingston County Undersheriff who resigned following a recent alleged drunken driving incident.



Former Undersheriff Jeff Warder was arrested October 26th after a Michigan State Police trooper pulled him over on D-19. The trooper noted that he could smell alcohol in the car and that Warder looked intoxicated. Warder consented to a breath test which revealed a preliminary blood alcohol content of .123. A later blood test that was drawn reflected a BAC of .133.



Due to being the undersheriff, a special prosecutor was requested by Livingston County.



A press release from Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office states that after reviewing the investigation, Warder is charged with the following in Livingston County’s 53rd District Court: one count of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 93 days in jail; and one count of alcohol-open container in a vehicle, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail in addition to community service and substance abuse screening and assessment.



His arraignment is scheduled for January 19th, at 8:30am.