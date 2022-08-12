Newton Named Hamburg's Deputy Director For Fire Operations

August 12, 2022

Greg Coburn / Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Several new public safety positions and promotions have been approved by the Hamburg Township Board of Trustees.



The police and fire departments have been restructured and consolidated into one Public Safety Department. Both had been operating under a combined police/fire administrative team since 2018, headed by the Director of Public Safety Richard Duffany.



Longtime Fire Chief Nick Miller officially retired on July 1st after 30 years of service.



Over roughly the past two months, the board has approved several new job descriptions, which have changed the rank structure as well as the duties/responsibilities within the fire department as part of a larger restructuring plan. The new organizational format has the director supported by deputy directors for police and fire operations.



Recently retired Pinckney Police Chief Jeff Newton was sworn in as the new Deputy Public Safety Director for Fire and brings over 21 years of fire experience to the role.



Newton’s hire was approved by the board in a 5-2 vote with Clerk Mike Dolan and Trustee Cindy Michniewicz opposed. Both indicated during meetings that their opposition was to the selection process, not Newton’s qualifications.



Michniewicz told WHMI “Regarding my no vote for Jeff Newton, it wasn't a no vote for him personally. I believe that unless it is a promotion from within our current township employees we should have an open pool of candidates to consider. In a previous meeting, the majority of the board voted to overrule our policies we have in place to openly recruit and interview a pool of candidates and instead only candidate was hand selected and interviewed. I feel strongly that there should be transparency in the recruitment and the hiring process for the public sector”.



Meanwhile; Fire Marshal Jordan Zernick was promoted to the rank of Deputy Fire Chief, and Firefighter Clinton London was promoted to the rank of sergeant. London was said to bring over 30 years of experience in the fire service including seven years with the Hamburg Township Fire Department.



More information about the changes, Newton's background and Miller's retirement letter are attached.