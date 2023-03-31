Plea Set For Former Webberville Treasurer In Embezzlement Case

March 31, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A plea hearing is set for the former treasurer/clerk for the Village of Webberville accused of embezzlement.



53-year-old Jaymee Hord was charged following a seven-month investigation by the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, which included a financial forensic audit by an outside firm.



Hord, of Owosso, was charged by the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office with one count of embezzlement between $50,000-$100,000 - a 15-year felony.



The Sheriff’s Office said back in March of 2022, some irregularities were discovered during a routine financial audit. The Village President notified the village attorney, who then notified the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office to begin a criminal investigation.



The completed investigation was sent to the Prosecutor’s Office for review last October. Hord’s case was bound over to Circuit Court earlier this year.



Court records show a pre-trial conference was held this week and a plea hearing is scheduled in May.