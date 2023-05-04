Former Webberville Treasurer/Clerk Enters Plea In Embezzlement Case

May 4, 2023

Jessica Mathews





The former treasurer/clerk for the Village of Webberville accused of embezzlement has entered a plea in the case.



53-year-old Jaymee Hord was charged following a seven-month investigation by the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, which included a financial forensic audit by an outside firm. Hord, of Owosso, was charged by the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office with one count of embezzlement between $50,000-$100,000 - a 15-year felony.



During a hearing on Wednesday, Hord pleaded no contest to an added count of embezzlement by an agent or trustee of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000. In exchange, the original charge will be dismissed. Court records show that restitution will be determined based on the original charge.



A no-contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as such during sentencing.



Irregularities were initially discovered during a routine financial audit in March of 2022. The Village President notified the village attorney, who then notified the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office to begin a criminal investigation.



Hord is scheduled to be sentenced June 26th.