Another Campaign Complaint Filed Against County Board Chair

August 2, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Another complaint has been filed with the state against the chair of the Livingston County Board of Commissioners.



Former Commissioner Steve Williams filed the complaint against Chair Jay Drick with the Michigan Secretary of State’s Bureau of Elections.



It comes on the heels of a separate complaint filed by Livingston County Democratic Party Chairwoman Judy Daubenmier.



In the GOP race for the 5th District seat, Drick will face Heather Williams - the wife of Steve Williams. Additionally, his daughter Megham Williams, is challenging incumbent Commissioner Wes Nakagiri in the District 4 GOP race.



The complaint filed by Williams alleges violations of the Michigan Campaign Finance Act during the July 22nd meeting. It states Drick used “county facilities, county IT equipment and county employees to stage this campaign event” and “verbally attacked” his primary election opponent. The complaint further alleges that Drick invited his close friend, Republican State Representative and former Commissioner Bob Bezotte, to present citations to two commissioners running for re-election.





Drick provided the following statement to WHMI:



“These accusations by Mr. Williams are absolutely ludicrous. His “evidence” was an email NOT sent by me. Further, State Rep. Bezotte wasn’t in attendance at the meeting in question. This complaint, in conjunction with Democrat chair Judy Daubenmier, is nothing more than a weak attempt to throw mud and hope it sticks”.



It was pointed out that the legislative tributes presented to Commissioners Dave Domas and Roger Deaton by Bezotte took place during the July 8th meeting, not the 22nd.



A copy of the complaint filed by Williams is attached.