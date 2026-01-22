Man Charged With Passing Phony $100 Bills Enters Plea

January 22, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A man charged with passing phony $100 bills at unsuspecting merchants in Milford and Highland Township has entered a plea.



21-year-old Javon Lavell Smith pleaded guilty as charged last week to two felony charges of uttering and publishing counterfeit bills or notes.



Police said Smith ordered pizzas from restaurants in Milford and Highland Township on October 7th and paid for them with fake $100 bills and then received his change. Police said he never returned to pick up either order.



Smith was later arrested at his home in Inkster by members of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Team.



The case was investigated by detectives from the Sheriff’s Office Highland Township substation and the Milford Police Department.



Smith will be sentenced in Oakland County Circuit Court February 18th.