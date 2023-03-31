"Happy Money, Happy Life" Author In Brighton For Book Tour

March 31, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local coffeehouse will host an author next week who brings a message of health, wealth and financial wellbeing.



Lake Trust Credit Union is partnering with “Happy Money Happy Life” author Jason Vitug to host a statewide book tour, that includes a local stop. Vitug will visit Brighton Coffee House and Theater on Monday from 6 to 8pm to read excerpts from his book, sign copies for attendees and break down how his multi-dimensional approach can transform a person’s relationship with money for a happier, healthier life. Other stops on the tour are in Lansing and Ann Arbor.



Lake Trust has also supported business owners in those communities by purchasing 900 copies of Vitug’s book from independent and locally-owned bookstores across the state including Hooked, Schuler Books, Socialight Society and 2 Dandelions in Brighton.



Released earlier this year, “Happy Money Happy Life” breaks down Vitug’s approach to financial independence. Throughout the novel, he emphasizes how eight dimensions of wellness - mental, emotional, physical, spiritual, social, occupational, environmental and financial - can transform a person’s relationship with money for a happier life.



All of the events are free and open to the public. Community members interested in attending are encouraged to reserve a spot. Details are available in the provided link and attachment.