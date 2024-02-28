Janene Deaton Announces Candidacy for Genoa Twp. Clerk

February 28, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Genoa Township resident Janene Deaton (pictured) announced she has filed as a Republican candidate for Genoa Township Clerk.



The role is currently maintained by Polly Skolarus, who has not yet filed for re-election. Skolarus has served as Genoa Township Clerk since 1986.



Genoa Township Trustee and Former Brighton City Clerk Diana Lowe has also filed for the Clerk position. Lowe retired from her role in Brighton after 25 years and currently serves on the Howell Area Parks and Recreation Board as Vice-Chair and Genoa Township Election Commission, among other roles.



Deaton, 49, is the wife of 6th District County Commissioner Roger Deaton, who is seeking re-election this year. She said she was motivated to file because she wants to ensure election outcomes are honest.



Janene says her 23 years in real estate have given her a ringside seat to the development and changes throughout the county.



“Working with hundreds of clients, I have often heard them tell me they have lost faith in the election process,” she said. “I intend to restore that faith in Genoa Twp.”



More information on Livingston County Candidate filings for the August 6th Primary Election can be found at the provided link.