4th Annual Jane Burke Memorial/Arc Livingston Sale This Weekend

June 5, 2019

A weekend garage sale will help support individuals with disabilities in Livingston County.



This marks the fourth consecutive year of The Jane Burke Memorial/Arc Livingston Sale. All proceeds go to the Jane Burke Memorial Fund - a fund which helps individuals in Livingston County with emergency needs and the Arc Livingston, an advocacy agency supporting individuals with developmental disabilities and their families in Livingston County. Burke retired after 43 years of teaching individuals with special needs at LESA. Sadly, five months after she retired Burke was diagnosed with a brain tumor and passed away in September of 2015. All of the items sold are donated by generous community members. Organizers say there is a large selection of household items, antiques, furniture, framed art, electronics, clothing, toys and tools. The sale will be held this Friday and Saturday from 8 am to 5 pm at 1936 Triangle Lake Road in Howell. Anything that is not sold will be donated to the Salvation Army Thrift Store.



A link to more information about the event is provided. (JM)