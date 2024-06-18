Jameson's Irish Pub & Dueling Piano Bar in Brighton Closing

June 18, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The owners posted the following message on Facebook:



It is with heavy hearts that we announce Jameson’s last day of business will be Sunday, June 30, 2024.



We tried to negotiate a new lease but the owner of the building has decided to go in another direction.



We are both deeply saddened by this turn of events and want to thank you for your patronage over these past five years. Many dear friendships were formed and many wonderful memories made – all will be remembered and cherished.



With our deepest appreciation and gratitude,

Tony & Heidi