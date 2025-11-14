Jury Returns Guilty Verdict For Man Charged In Howell Grad's Stabbing Death

November 14, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A man charged in the violent stabbing death of a Howell native during an altercation in Ypsilanti has been found guilty by a jury.



21-year-old James Lee Trussell was charged in Ari Clarke’s (pictured) death with a single count of felony 1st degree premeditated murder.



Court records show that Trussell was found guilty by a jury on November 6th. It’s been almost two years since the case was filed. Bond has been denied.



The offense date was July 4th, 2023 shortly before midnight. The two had been arguing and Trussell stabbed Clarke more than a dozen times for allegedly “looking at his girlfriend”. Trussell initially fled but was later taken into custody. His attorney has argued self-defense.



The obituary for the 22-year-old Clarke stated he graduated from Howell High School in 2018, and was described as an “immensely talented artist and musician”.



Trussell will be sentenced on December 17th in Washtenaw County Trial Court.



In Michigan, a 1st degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole for adults. However, a Michigan Supreme Court ruling this year gave judges discretion for 19-year-olds and 20-year-olds who committed 1st degree murder.