Man Charged In Fatal Stabbing Bound Over

November 10, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A man charged in the stabbing death of a Howell native during an altercation in Ypsilanti is heading to trial.



19-year-old James Lee Trussell is charged in Ari Clarke’s death with a single count of felony open murder in 14-A District Court in Washtenaw County. Bond was previously denied.



The obituary for the 22-year-old Clarke (pictured) stated he died on July 5th. He graduated from Howell High School in 2018, and was described as an “immensely talented artist and musician”.



Court records list the offense date as July 4th. The two had been arguing and Trussell reportedly stabbed Clarke for allegedly “looking at his girlfriend”. Trussell initially fled but was later taken into custody.



Trussell was earlier declared competent to stand trial. His case was bound over to Washtenaw County Trial Court following a preliminary exam this week.



Future court dates are pending.