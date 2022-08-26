Retired Local Teacher Re-Appointed To State Board

August 26, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A retired teacher has been reappointed to a state board by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.



James Pearson, of Highland Township, has been re-appointed to the Michigan Public School Employees’ Retirement Board of Directors. Pearson is a retired teacher from the Huron Valley Schools district. He was re-appointed to represent retired teachers for a term that expires on March 30th, 2026.



The Michigan Public School Employees' Retirement System Board is responsible for general oversight of retirement, survivor, and disability benefits to employees in public school districts, intermediate school districts, community colleges and certain universities.



Pearson holds a Bachelor of Arts in Secondary Education from Western Michigan University and a Master of Arts in Elementary Education from University of Michigan.



The appointment is subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.



Photo: Linkedin.