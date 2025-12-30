Hearing Set For Holly Man Charged With Murdering His Mother

December 30, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Holly man charged with suffocating his mother to death with a pillow for allegedly “parenting him” is due back in court.



39-year-old James Robert Hall is charged with 1st degree pre-meditated homicide/murder, unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle, and larceny from a building. The listed offense date is November 24th, prior to the Thanksgiving holiday.



The case was investigated by Holly Police.



Hall told investigators he was angry at his mother, 59-year-old Kristine Hall, for "parenting him," and "scolding him" for his life choices and for “not amounting to anything”.



Kristine's brother discovered her body - telling police his sister was afraid of her son, but still allowed him to move in with her several months ago.



Officers were called to the home on Ash Street November 25th and observed bruising on the victim’s neck and other indicators suggestive of a struggle. Officers were also aware that Hall had an open felony warrant for breaking and entering.



While officers were interviewing other family members, the victim’s daughter called to report that James had contacted their father and admitted to killing his mother, according to police. Officers also received a call from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, reporting they had James Hall in custody on the open felony warrant and had impounded the victim’s vehicle.



Police said Hall also took jewelry and cash from the home he shared with his mother.

A December 23rd hearing was held in 52-2 District Court in Clarkston.



Hall is next scheduled for a probable cause conference in the case January 20th.



Bond has been denied. Hall remains held in the Oakland County Jail.