James Gurney Recognized As March "Veteran Of The Month"

March 19, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





James Gurney is being recognized as the March Veteran of the Month by the Livingston County Veterans Council for his “lifelong dedication to service and community”.



A U.S. Navy submarine veteran, Gurney served from 1972–1978 aboard the USS Sturgeon (SSN 637) and USS Howard W. Gilmor - deploying to the Tonkin Gulf, Mediterranean, Arctic, South Caribbean, and in joint operations with British and Canadian forces. He was honorably discharged as MM1, Submarine Qualified, earning the Navy Unit Commendation, Vietnam Service Medal, and other awards.



A 50-year American Legion member and Senior Vice Commander for AMVETS Post 1775 and VFW Post 4357, Gurney remains deeply active in veteran and community service.



Gurney serves on the Brighton Memorial Committee, co-captains the VFW Honor Guard, supports the American Spirit Center, manages the annual Lenten fish fry, founded the Community Service Awards program, and led a major Post Canteen renovation, securing a $5,400 grant and completing extensive hands-on work.



The Council said Gurney’s “leadership, integrity, and lifelong commitment to service make him a deserving March Veteran of the Month”.