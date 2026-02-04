Local Olympian & Pinckney Snowboarder Meets Snoop Dogg

February 4, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local Olympian and snowboarder got to hang out with a well-known celebrity Tuesday.



27-year-old Jake Vedder hails from Pinckney. He’s in Italy for the Winter Olympics and got to meet Snoop Dogg.



A short video was posted on social media, with the following caption:



@snoopdogg taking us to the @nike shop at the @teamusa Olympic outfitting experience! Unreal experience! #olympics #winterolympics #teamusa #snoopdogg #fypage





This marks Vedder’s second Winter Olympics representing his small home town, proudly.



Vedder is scheduled to compete February 12th in the Snowboard Cross, or boarder cross, in which six snowboarders race down a mountain course against each other.



A link to Vedder’s Facebook page with more pics and videos is provided.