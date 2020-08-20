Jail Time Ordered For Restaurant Theft

August 20, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A Flint man has been sentenced on charges that he stole money from a Brighton restaurant.



34-year-old Cordell Lamar Davis had been charged with felony embezzlement in connection with an incident last September at the Big Boy restaurant in Brighton where he was an employee. However, he pleaded to a lesser embezzlement count in June. On Tuesday, he was sentenced by 53rd District Court Judge Shauna Murphy to 45 days in jail and two months of probation. He was also ordered to pay $925 in fines and court costs.



Previous testimony indicated Davis clocked into work that day and took money the restaurant had earned the day before, in the amount of approximately $2,515, and then clocked out of work. Part of the plea agreement stipulated that had to repay the stolen funds before he was sentenced.