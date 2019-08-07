Woman Charged In Fatal Shooting Of Linden Mother Sentenced

August 7, 2019

Sentencing has been handed down for a woman charged with fatally shooting a Linden mother and her co-worker.



57-year-old Jacquelyne Tyson was sentenced to two life prison terms in the fatal shootings of the two women who worked in the leasing office of the apartment complex where she lived. Tyson learned her punishment Tuesday after being found guilty but mentally ill in the July 2016 slayings of Lyric Work and Tamara Johnson at the Grand Oaks Apartments leasing office in Grand Blanc. Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Farah found Tyson guilty of 1st degree murder and 2nd degree murder July 9th during a bench trial. Farah ruled Tyson to be mentally ill, but he rejected an insanity plea. The 45-year-old Johnson died at the scene while the 20-year-old Work, who was pregnant, was put on life support so the baby could be delivered. Work then passed away three days later. Her child survived.



The shootings are believed to have precipitated from a dispute over Tyson's apartment. (JM)