Jackson Woman Gets Jail Time For Breaking & Entering

March 2, 2019

A Jackson woman who broke into a residence in Howell after fleeing from police has been sentenced.



30-year-old Crystan June Medina was recently sentenced to 90 days in the Livingston County Jail, with 56 days already served. Restitution has been reserved. She previously pleaded guilty to breaking and entering without the owner’s permission.



Medina and 29-year-old Daniel Anthony Sinko, both of whom are Jackson residents, were charged in the incident that occurred on New Year’s Day. Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies were first dispatched to the area of Burkhart Road and Grand River around 11:40am on a report of a suspicious vehicle. After deputies located the vehicle, it fled off the road, ramming a patrol car, and then fleeing the scene. Authorities say the suspects then drove into the City of Howell, where they fled on foot and broke into an occupied residence.



Multiple witnesses called 911 and directed responders to their location, and Sinko and Medina were then taken into custody. An investigation showed that the vehicle had been reported stolen to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office and that Sinko and Medina were in possession of controlled substances.



Sinko is charged with felonious assault, receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle, breaking and entering, reckless driving and fleeing a police officer. (DK)