Jackson Woman Admits Breaking Into Home After Police Chase

February 5, 2019

A plea has been entered by a Jackson woman who broke into a home in Howell after attempting to escape from police.



30-year-old Crystan June Medina pleaded guilty to breaking and entering without the owner’s permission at a hearing in 53rd District Court in Howell Monday. She will be sentenced February 19th.



Medina and 29-year-old Daniel Anthony Sinko, both of whom are Jackson residents, are charged in the incident that occurred on New Year’s Day. Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies were first dispatched to the area of Burkhart Road and Grand River around 11:40am on a report of a suspicious vehicle. After deputies located the vehicle, it fled off the road, ramming a patrol car, and then fleeing the scene.



Authorities say the suspects then drove into the City of Howell, where they fled on foot and broke into an occupied residence. Multiple witnesses called 911 and directed responders to their location and Sinko and Medina were then taken into custody. An investigation showed that the vehicle had been reported stolen to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office and that Sinko and Medina were in possession of controlled substances.



Sinko faces charges include felonious assault, receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle, breaking and entering, reckless driving and fleeing a police officer. He is due back in court February 8th for a pre-trial hearing. (DK/JK)