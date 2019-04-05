Jackson Man Who Fled From Police, Broke Into Apartment Gets Prison

April 5, 2019

29-year-old Daniel Anthony Sinko was sentenced Thursday in Livingston County Circuit Court to a minimum of 30 months to a maximum of 15 years in prison with a credit of 93 days. He originally faced a life sentence because he is a fourth-time habitual offender due to prior felony convictions. Sinko is also required to pay $715 in restitution. He previously pleaded no contest to seven charges, including receiving and concealing stolen property, fleeing a police officer, felonious assault, breaking and entering, and reckless driving.



Sinko and 30-year-old Crystan June Medina, also a Jackson resident, were charged as a result of the incident that occurred on New Year’s Day. Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies were first dispatched to the area of Burkhart Road and Grand River on a report of a suspicious vehicle. After deputies located the vehicle, it fled off the road, ramming a patrol car, and then fleeing the scene. Authorities say the pair then drove into the City of Howell; taking off on foot before breaking into an occupied apartment. Witnesses called 911 and directed responders to their location, where Sinko and Medina were taken into custody.



An investigation showed that the vehicle had been reported stolen to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office and that Sinko and Medina were in possession of controlled substances. Medina, who previously pleaded guilty to breaking and entering without the owner’s permission, was sentenced to 90 days in jail. (DK)