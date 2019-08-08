Jackson Man Enters Plea To Passing Counterfeit Bills In Fenton

August 8, 2019

A plea has been entered by one of two suspects arrested for passing counterfeit money in Fenton.



21-year-old Robert Taylor pleaded guilty as charged last month to three counts of passing counterfeit $100 bills at various businesses in Fenton in April. He was charged along with 22-year-old Eddie Simmons. The Jackson residents were arrested following an investigation by Fenton Police after receiving reports that two adult males were passing counterfeit $100 bills on April 24th in at least four different businesses on Silver Parkway. Several counterfeit bills were passed in exchange for gift cards. Simmons has a plea hearing set for August 26th in Genesee County Circuit Court, while Taylor will be sentenced there August 29th. They each face up to five years in prison and a $2,500 fine.