Measles Reported In Jackson County

March 23, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Jackson County Health Department is alerting the public to the possibility of a measles exposure.



The exposure occurred on March 10th at the Henry Ford Jackson Emergency Department. The case is related to a case in Washtenaw County.



The Jackson County Health Department says it’s working closely with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Henry Ford Jackson and the Washtenaw County Health Department to investigate the situation and prevent additional cases.



The individual is said to be following all isolation protocols. Because the measles virus can stay in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves the area, individuals who were present at hospital may have been exposed.



The Health Department says cases are increasing across the U.S. and outbreaks are occurring nationally and globally. In addition to recent Michigan cases, over 40 measles cases have been reported in 15 other states so far in 2024.



Locally, the first confirmed case of measles since 2019 was reported in Oakland County. Additional cases have been reported in Wayne and Washtenaw counties.



More information is available in the attached release.