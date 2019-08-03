"Jackie and Gary" Performers Coming To Brighton Library

August 3, 2019

An upcoming event at the Brighton District Library will feature a duo that will be "Singing the Good Old Songs Again".



Performers Jackie and Gary will be at the library on Monday, August 12th, from 7 to 8:30pm. Their concert, “Singing the Good Old Songs Again,” will feature classic and original folk songs, interspersed with humor and personal stories.



Jackie Miller Davidson, formerly of the New Christie Minstrels, was a regular on The Andy Williams Show, and sang with many well-known entertainers such as Sammy Davis Jr., Tennessee Ernie Ford, Kate Smith, Carol Channing, and others. With the Minstrels, she performed at the White House, Carnegie Hall, The Hollywood Bowl, and accompanied Al Hirt on her banjo at the Greek Theatre in Hollywood, California. In the spring of 2010 Jackie joined Gary Brandt to perform as "Jackie and Gary" with their show that they’ll be bringing to the library.



Gary Brandt, a popular folklorist, singer, and songwriter, has composed songs and performances for such venues as TV 2 Detroit, National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Chrysler Omni Arts and his multi-media program "Land to the West." In 2013, Gary created the 'Gordon Lightfoot Tribute Concert' and in 2014 put together a new program, 'Folk 'N' Funny.' Gary and Art Podell, an original member of the New Christy Minstrels, teamed up together and wrote "I Sang My Songs In California," which made the playlist of the nationally renowned program 'The Midnight Special' with Rich Warren.



The free family-friendly show, which is part of the Library’s Summer Reading Program, is being sponsored by the Friends of the Brighton District Library. The library is located at 100 Library Drive, Brighton. Call 810-229-6571, ext. 227 to register for this program.