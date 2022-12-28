Fundraiser For Howell Woman Who Lost Everything In Fire

December 28, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The community is coming together to help a Howell woman who lost everything in a house fire right before Christmas.



The owner of All Star Coney Island in Howell, Cindy Fillmore, has set up a GoFundMe account to aid their long-time employee and friend Jackie Crouch. A quick-moving fire destroyed her home and all of her possessions on December 23rd. Jackie and her fiancé Scott were able to make it out safely, while both of their dogs were rescued by first responders.



A link to the GoFundMe account is provided. Donations and gift cards are also being accepted at the restaurant, located at 934 South Michigan Ave in Howell.