The Ivy Table Presented With Donation From Local Business

August 25, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County's only pay-it-forward café recently received a donation toward the cause from some local business owners.



The Ivy Table was presented with a $961 check from the owners of The Spice & Tea Exchange of Brighton.



The following was posted on the Ivy Table’s Facebook page:



“Yesterday, Phil and Maryanne Munroe, owners of The Spice & Tea Exchange of Brighton stopped by The Ivy Table to present us with a generous check from the Taste of Brighton!



During that event last month, a portion of every beverage sold at their tent was donated to support our mission. Thank you to everyone who purchased an iced tea or lemonade from them. Your beverage helped make this gift possible!



We are especially grateful to Phil and Maryanne for their generosity, partnership, and commitment to supporting our community. Thank you for choosing to help us feed community!”





The Ivy Table is Livingston County's first and only pay-it-forward café. Its website states

“It’s a place that serves fresh, high quality food to everyone, regardless of story, circumstance, or financial means. This unique cafe features pay-what-you-can pricing, so that those who need to be blessed by a free or reduced meal can receive one with dignity, and those who have the means to bless others can pay-it-forward by making a donation that helps cover the meal of someone else. It is a hub for hospitality and generosity, providing a special space where the entire community can gather to lift one another up”.