Local Non-Profit "Pay-It-Forward" Café In Need Of Container Donations

May 14, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local non-profit and pay-it-forward café that helps feed the hungry with dignity is in need of some community support.



The Ivy Table is located at 10180 East Grand River in Brighton, which previously housed Alexanders and Brighton House.



The unique model features “pay-what-you-can” pricing so that those who need a free or reduced meal can receive one with dignity, while those who have the means to be a blessing to others can pay-it-forward by making a donation that helps cover the meal of someone else.



The non-profit recently put out the call for needed donations of containers to help them continue providing hundreds of ready-to-eat meals that are located in free meal fridges around the county.





The following was posted on The Ivy Table's Facebook page:



“1 in 9 people in Livingston County experience food insecurity, AND nearly 60% of them don’t qualify for government food assistance. That’s why what happens at The Ivy Table matters.



Every day, guests can walk through our pay-it-forward cafe doors and receive a free or reduced meal with dignity — no questions asked. Plus, because of our Connecting Tables program, hundreds of ready-to-eat meals are distributed weekly from free meal fridges throughout our county. This program is only possible because of the incredible generosity of our community. Nearly 100% of the microwavable containers used to package these meals are donated by people like you.



Each week, we use between 400–500 containers to keep those fridges stocked, and right now our supply is running very low.



The last time we shared this need, nearly 100 Amazon boxes showed up at our door — a response that honestly overwhelmed us. But, what felt like an endless supply...has now been depleted. So once again, we are asking for your help. And we know this community will show up.



Please visit our Amazon Wishlist in the comments below and have containers shipped directly to The Ivy Table.



Thanks in advance for your extreme generosity in helping our neighbors in need”.



The link to that Wishlist is provided top.